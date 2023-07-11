Bancroft Resident Faces Drug Trafficking Charges

Bancroft OPP have laid drug trafficking charges after a driver lost control of their vehicle while attempting to flee police in the Hastings Highlands.

On July 6, 2023, around midnight, officers conducted a traffic stop in the Township of Hastings Highlands. As a result of the investigation, 39-year-old Jody Dejong of Bancroft was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Dangerous operation; and

Flight from peace officer.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on August 8th, 2023.