Huntsville Women’s Soccer League Week 8 Results

Week 8 in the Huntsville Women’s Soccer League has been contested, with plenty of the same action we have become familiar with, from this group of determined athletes.

Field A pitted the first place Cottage Country Flowers up against a hard charging Kim O’Grady Chestnut Park Real Estate. This match featured tremendous opportunities at both ends, that time and time again were thwarted by staunch goalkeeping. Eventually Kim O’Grady was able to stamp out a victory, by a 4-2 margin, tightening the standings going into the final week of league play.

The adjacent Field B showcased Muskoka Tea Company vs. The SportLab. Again, tight defending by each squad led to few goal scoring opportunities. When the few chances did arise, goalkeeping at each end typically proved too much and the forwards were left shaking their heads in disbelief. In the end, however, The SportLab was able to squeak out a tightly contested 3-1 victory.

‘Player of the Match’ awards were presented to Sally Franks, Heather Gibbons, Anne McNally and Rachel Marmer.

Come join us next Monday at Conroy Park and cheer the teams on in what promises to be another evening of thrilling play.