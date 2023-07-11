Alzheimer Society Of Muskoka Welcomes New Executive Director

The Alzheimer Society of Muskoka Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Bobbie Dawson as the organization’s new Executive Director, effective August 8, 2023.

Ms. Dawson brings a wealth of experience in generating funding, building and evaluating effective programming, and strengthening community connections. Her extensive background in not-for-profit and public sector leadership will greatly benefit the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka as it continues to provide vital support and services to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

With an extensive understanding of the structure and operations of Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care funded programs, Bobbie is well-versed in systems navigation and provincial legislation. Her demonstrated experience in Provincial and Federal Government, Stakeholder, Media, and Public, Relations will be instrumental in advancing the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka’s mission and advocacy efforts.

Throughout her career, Bobbie has prioritized the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility. Her commitment to fostering a foundation built on these principles will ensure that the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka remains a welcoming and inclusive organization for all individuals seeking support and resources.

“I am thrilled to be joining the fantastic team at the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka and to contribute to their incredible work,” said Dawson. “This role allows me to fully express my passion for people and make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and families affected by dementia. I look forward to collaborating with the dedicated staff, volunteers, generous donors, and community partners to further enhance the support and services provided to local residents.”

The Alzheimer Society of Muskoka would like to express its gratitude to the outgoing Interim Executive Director, Pamela Leeder, for her dedication and outstanding leadership during this transition period. Her contributions have been invaluable in shaping the organization’s success and ensuring the well-being of those affected by dementia in the Muskoka and Parry Sound regions.