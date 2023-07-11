Bracebridge Resident Turns 100 Years Old

Taylor West
Betty Page celebrates for 100th birthday on July 8, 2023, with three of her six grandchildren and eight of her 14 great-grandchildren.

Bracebridge resident Betty Page is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Page’s family plan to check her out of The Pines Nursing Home and bring her to the family cottage on Skeleton Lake to spend the day with her many grandchildren.

Joan Darby gives a toast at her mother’s 100th birthday and holds up a hand-signed letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The centenarian is the mother to two daughters, Joan Darby and Barbara Searle. She also has six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Many of them attended her birthday party on Saturday at The Pines.

Betty Page with her Daughters Joan Darby and Barbara Searle.

Page, who was born on July 11, 1923, grew up living in a log cabin in the town of Dunchurch. She spent most of her professional career working for a clock manufacturer, Smith Industries.

Page pictured in the year of her birth out front of her home with her brother George Butler.

