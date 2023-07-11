Bracebridge Resident Turns 100 Years Old

Bracebridge resident Betty Page is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Page’s family plan to check her out of The Pines Nursing Home and bring her to the family cottage on Skeleton Lake to spend the day with her many grandchildren.

The centenarian is the mother to two daughters, Joan Darby and Barbara Searle. She also has six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Many of them attended her birthday party on Saturday at The Pines.

Page, who was born on July 11, 1923, grew up living in a log cabin in the town of Dunchurch. She spent most of her professional career working for a clock manufacturer, Smith Industries.