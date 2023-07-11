Muskoka Pride To Hold Events Across Muskoka July 22 – 30

From Muskoka Pride:

Muskoka Pride has announced that July 22nd through 30th is the 2023 Muskoka Pride Week. The annual week of activities celebrates the Muskoka two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (2SLGBTQ+) community.

This is the first Festival and Parade since 2019, explains Merv Taylor-Morin, President of

Muskoka Pride. “During covid, we celebrated Pride Week in smaller ways, and last year we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Festival and Parade due to severe weather.

We are beyond thrilled to host the annual Festival and Parade in downtown Bracebridge for the first time in 3 years.” Muskoka Pride board member Shawn Forth explains, “It is so important for members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community to see themselves represented in the greater community. When you identify as 2SLGBTQ+ and grow up in a small community, you can feel isolated and as if you are the only one. It is important for there to be 2SLGBTQ+ visibility in our communities.”

Forth explains that the past year has seen a significant rise in homophobia and transphobia

across North America, and even right here in Muskoka. “We have seen a significant increase in online hate speech on social media posts. There have been many incidents of homophobic graffiti in Muskoka, including recently on a school mural. In 2021 a Pride flag was burned.

Last fall we had protesters arrive at an event shouting homophobic words. Events that promote 2SLGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion are needed now more than ever,” he explains.

In 2023, Muskoka Pride received a grant from the District of Muskoka IDEA committee to

produce anti-hate signs, which say “Hate Has No Home Here”. Forth explains, “Allyship is

needed now more than ever to counter the hate speech that is becoming all-to-frequent in

society.” These signs are available free to businesses and the public, and will continue to be

available at Pride Week events – just speak to a Muskoka Pride board member.

9 DAYS OF EVENTS

Muskoka Pride Week will feature events throughout Muskoka over nine days.

Pride Week starts off one week early, with the 4th annual 6 Mile Lake Pride Boat Parade in

Georgian Bay Township on Saturday July 15th.

TimberBeast Productions features prominently during this year’s Pride Week. On Sunday July 23rd a benefit concert (“Fearfully Wonderfully Made”) is being held at Trinity United Church in Gravenhurst to support the Affirming and Social Justice initiatives.

On Monday July 24th come out to Broadway on the Barge in Gull Lake Park, to sing along with some of the most fabulous Broadway queer-inspired music.

On Tuesday July 25th come to the Gravenhurst Opera House for the Pride Matinee of “Citronella the Musical”.

Bracebridge Hall is hosting a Muskoka Pride Comedy Night featuring 4 queer comedians from Gay AF Comedy on Wednesday July 26th. Tickets are available at www.bbhall.ca

Disco Muskoka is happening on Thursday July 27th at Canvas Brewery in Huntsville. In

partnership with the Huntsville Theatre Company, Muskoka Pride is hosting the second annual disco party featuring local singers and the largest disco dance in Muskoka. The event is hosted by local drag sensations Champagne Top’Her and Lady Stitch. Tickets are available on the HTC website.

Pride Church Services will be held on July 23rd at Trinity United Church in Gravenhurst and on July 30th at Bracebridge United Church.

FLAG RAISINGS

All municipalities in Muskoka will be raising the Progress Pride flag on Monday July 24th

Members of the public are encouraged to join us for ceremonies at their local municipality office to celebrate the annual flag raising.

DRAG SHOWS

Muskoka Drag Royalty is hosting 2 events this year – both are 19+ shows. The annual show at Sawdust City Brewery (“A Hot Sizzling Night with Muskoka Drag Royalty”) is on Friday July 28th, and Bracebridge Hall is hosting the Pride After Party Drag Show on Sunday July 30th.

FAMILY EVENTS

Muskoka Pride has taken great care to ensure that many events are geared to the entire family.

Many families participate to show their allyship with the community, to support their 2SLGBTQ+ family members, and as an opportunity for their families to experience their first Pride Festival.

The annual Six Mile Lake Boat Pride Parade will take place on Saturday July 15th on 6 Mile

Lake in Georgian Bay Township starting at 1PM.

The annual Rainbow Road Tour on Sunday July 23rd, which was first introduced during the

pandemic, will take place again. It is a great opportunity for the entire family to tour around Lake of Bays.

This year’s route will incorporate some of the newly installed rainbow benches, and will

end with dinner in Huntsville.

Tuesday July 25th is Pride Night at the Muskoka Drive-In. Featuring the Barbie Movie, some

short films from the Muskoka Queer Film Festival (MQFF) and a 2SLGBTQ+ feature film.

On Thursday July 27th the 11th annual Muskoka Pride Mini-Golf Tournament will be held at

Northern Escapades Mini Putt. Families and individuals can golf for a special rate between

11AM – 7PM, and try for their chance at the trophy.

FESTIVAL AND PARADE

For the first time since 2019 (after the event was cancelled due to weather last year), Muskoka Pride will host the annual Pride Festival in Memorial Park on Sunday July 30th from 11AM – 4PM. Featuring vendors, live music, and activities for the family. We will be featuring performances from three bands: Dirty Little Swing Thing, Briar Summers, and Broadtree.

The annual Pride Parade will take place at 12:30PM on Manitoba Street. This year the parade will be starting at Memorial Park and going through downtown Bracebridge.

Everyone, no matter how you identify, is welcome to attend Muskoka Pride events.

Muskoka Pride receives funding from the Government of Canada through the Local Festivals –

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage grant.

We would like to thank our Silver Sponsors: The Town of Bracebridge through the Event

Tourism grant, TD Ready Commitment, Lake of Bays Brewery, and Deerhurst Resort.

We would also like to acknowledge our Bronze Sponsors: Lakeland Networks,

Walmart, and the Bala Cranberry Festival.

To see a full schedule of events go to www.muskokapride.com or click “Events” on

the Muskoka Pride Facebook Page