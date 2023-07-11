Muskoka Residents Are Excited After Total Fire Ban Gets Lifted

The Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs have lifted the total fire ban and set the fire danger rating to moderate effective immediately. Recreational open-air burning is permitted between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Daytime burning is not permitted. The Town has been advised that the Provincial restricted fire zone has also been lifted.

While open-air burning is allowed during a moderate fire danger rating, residents and visitors are reminded to use caution and be prepared.

Check the fire danger rating before any event;

Never leave a fire unattended;

Ensure your fire is at least 20 feet away from any structure, trees or anything that can burn and is no larger than 2 feet wide;

Do not use aerosols or accelerants on a fire, such as gasoline. These substances are unpredictable, can explode and ignite surrounding areas;

Only dry wood can be burned. Do not burn yard waste or green wood;

There must be an immediately accessible and adequate supply of water and tools available to extinguish a fire. Make sure the fire is out completely before leaving the site;

Keep your distance. Children, pets and adults should stay a safe distance away; and

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

As a reminder, in accordance with the Town’s Noise Control By-law, the detonation of fireworks is prohibited at all times except on Victoria Day, Canada Day and the one day preceding and following those days.

For more information on the current fire danger rating, visit bracebridge.ca/firedangerrating or call 1-877-847-1577.