Male Arrested In Connection To Firearm Incident In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded their investigation regarding a male walking with a firearm.

On September 19, 2024, just before 9:00 a.m., Orillia OPP were called to the area of Barrie Road and Dufferin Street in the City of Orillia for a male walking with a firearm. Officers immediately attended the area and shut down the roads. Within ten minutes, officers located the suspect male and placed him under arrest.

“It has since been determined the firearm was a BB gun and there is no threat to public safety. The area has since been re-opened.” OPP said in a press release.