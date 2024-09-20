Assault In Highlands East Has OPP Looking For Suspect

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is informing the public of an increased police presence in Highlands East due to an ongoing assault investigation.

On September 17, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Haliburton Highlands OPP received a report of an assault at a residence on County Road 503. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was transported to the local hospital by Paramedics for minor injuries.

The suspect remains outstanding and is described as a 40-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater, black joggers, a black hat, and carrying a black backpack.

Police do not have reason to believe there is a threat to the public’s safety. However, anyone who may encounter the suspect should not approach. Instead, call 9-1-1 as soon as possible.

There will continue to be heavy police presence in the area of County Road 503 near the Town of Gooderham during the investigation as members of the OPP Haliburton Highlands Detachment continue to search for the suspect, with assistance from the Haliburton Highlands Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Canine (K9).

To protect the identity of the victim, certain details of this investigation will not be provided.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.