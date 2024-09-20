Five People Wanted For Damaging Flowers And Planters In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a mischief incident in the Town of Huntsville.

On September 15, 2024, around midnight, five individuals damaged flowers and planters outside a local business on Main Street East, throwing them onto the street and sidewalk. At this time, investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to the identification of the individuals responsible.

If you can help identify the individual(s) or have information regarding this incident, please contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers Simcoe, Dufferin & Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.