Attention Actors: Open Auditions For Jesus Christ Superstar

Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) and the Rotary Club of Huntsville have announced that auditions for Jesus Christ Superstar will take place on Sunday, October 20th from 1-6 pm at Muskoka Dance Academy, and on Wednesday, October 23rd from 5-9 pm at the Algonquin Theatre.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The story will be familiar, in basic fact, to anyone with knowledge of western religion. Borrowing from the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, the musical tells the story of the last seven days of Jesus Christ’s life. Jesus Christ Superstar was the first musical to be performed at the Algonquin Theatre in 2005, and marks the 10th anniversary of the opening.

Rehearsals will take place Wednesdays from 7-10 pm and Sundays from noon- 4 pm, starting on January 5th, 2025. The musical will run for seven performances at the Algonquin Theatre in Huntsville from April 4 to 13, 2025.

Auditions will be for actors 14 years of age and older. Featured roles available include Jesus Christ, Judas Iscariot, Mary Magdalene, Pontius Pilate, Caiaphas and King Herod. There are also numerous positions in the ensemble. Those who would like to schedule an audition time may complete an online Audition Request by visiting huntsvillefestival.ca. Full details regarding what to prepare can be found on the website. Registration is first come, first served and will be open from September 18th at noon to October 19h at noon.

Walk-ins on the day of the auditions will be slotted into the audition process as soon as time permits. Please note that all roles are non-paying.

The production will feature a talented and seasoned creative team led by Co-Directors Sherisse Stevens and Luis Tusz. Sherisse has an extensive background in theatrical production, including the co-production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2005. Louis Tusz is the passionate and highly talented Director of the Huntsville Community Choir.

“I am thrilled to have the privilege of bringing Jesus Christ Superstar back to the Algonquin Theatre” says Sherisse Stevens, “I’m very passionate about this show and I am also extremely excited to be working with Louis Tusz as co-director. It’s going to be a wonderful experience!”

Now in its 14th year, this annual spring Musical Production is a collaboration between the Huntsville Festival of the Arts and the Rotary Club of Huntsville.

For more information on auditions, please contact Hannah Naiman at hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca