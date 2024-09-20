Bracebridge Resident Celebrates After Winning A $250,000 Top Prize With Instant Crossword

Janet Dawson of Bracebridge is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE .

Janet, 54, is a regular lottery player with OLG whose go-to game is INSTANT CROSSWORD. She is now celebrating a big win, courtesy of the classic word game!

“While playing my ticket, I was checking how many words I had revealed and thought I had won $25,000,” Janet recounted, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I was shocked when I found out I had actually won $250,000! I first shared the news with my husband, then called my dad. I was so filled with excitement that it was hard to keep a lid on it!” she smiled.

With her windfall, Janet looks forward to completing home renovations.

INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.46.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer on Wellington Street in Bracebridge.