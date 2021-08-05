Magnetawan Resident Charged After Online Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation

The Nottawasaga OPP Major Crime Unit arrested and charged a Magnetawan resident following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

On August 5, 2021, Nottawasaga Major Crime Unit with the assistance of the Child Exploitation Unit and Digital Forensics Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the town of Magnetawan, and seized several electronic exhibits for further examination. As a result of this investigation, Noah Dunnett, 21-years-old, of Magnetawan was arrested and charged with the following:

Luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication

Possession of child pornography

Luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

Indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age

Distributes sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on September 2, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford, Ontario

Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimize.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the “Child Sexual Abuse – It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca.