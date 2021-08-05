Dad Driving Impaired With Three Kids In The Car

Huronia West OPP say they responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver in the area of County Road 90 near George Johnson Road.

The vehicle was located on Highway 26 just before 9 p.m, and the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Three child passengers were in the vehicle at the time, all under the age of 8.

A 33 year old male from Midland, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

* Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

* Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration-80 plus

* Dangerous Operation

The name of the accused was not released.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on August 31, 2021.