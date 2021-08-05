The Bala Cranberry Festival Returns This Fall

The 2021 edition will be smaller in size in order to comply with provincial health orders, with significant emphasis on providing a safe and enjoyable visitor experience. Although the festival will be scaled down, organizers are looking to re-establish the event as one of the premier Arts & Crafts festivals in Ontario. This year’s event will be for the enthusiast of epicurean delights, quality arts, and affection for local and Canadian made.
The 2021 festival will be different than in year’s past, and updates on tickets pricing & availability, and festival schedule will be provided leading up to the weekend. Festival goers are encouraged to stay up to date with any news by following the Bala Cranberry Festival Facebook
page.
For any artisans who are interested in showcasing at this year’s event, applications can be found online at www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca/vendors-information until August 16th 2021.
Submissions for entertainment are also open for family friendly entertainers and can be emailed to cbfest@muskoka.com.