OPP Charge Simcoe County Resident With Child Pornography Offences

Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics and Southern Georgian Bay Detachment have arrested and charged a Midland resident following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

On August 4, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a home in the town of Midland and seized several electronic exhibits for further examination. As a result of this investigation, Kenneth William Brooks, 50-years-old, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is next scheduled to appear in court on September 2, 2021, in Midland Court.

Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit will continue to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the “Child Sexual Abuse-It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding Internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca.