Gravenhurst Residents Face More Charges

On August 4, 2021, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP conducted an investigation into three people in Gravenhurst who were violating the terms of their release orders.

Just before 4 pm, with the assistance of the Bracebridge OPP, arrests was made of three persons in Gravenhurst. A search of those arrested revealed a quantity of crack cocaine, as well as a prohibited knife.

As a result of the investigation, the following people have been charged:

William Buker (35), of Gravenhurst, Ontario

– Fail to Comply with Release Order, x2

– Drive Under Suspension,

Karolina Janiec (30), of Gravenhurst, Ontario

– Fail to Comply with Undertaking, x2

Tammy Buker (30), of Gravenhurst, Ontario

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance

– Obstruct Police

– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order,

– Fail to Comply with Probation Order, x 5

All three parties were held in custody for a bail hearing