Luxury Rammed Earth Retreat With Panoramic Views Of Mary Lake

Experience the pinnacle of sustainable luxury in this architectural masterpiece, crafted from 29-inch-thick rammed earth walls—a timeless building technique that offers unmatched durability, energy efficiency, and a striking, organic aesthetic. Perfectly positioned within an exclusive enclave just five minutes from Huntsville, this extraordinary residence is designed to embrace breathtaking panoramic views of Mary Lake while seamlessly blending into its natural surroundings.
As part of this intimate estate community, residents enjoy shared access to a waterfront pavilion, private docks with dock slips, and over 100 acres of pristine forest trails—a rare opportunity to connect with nature while indulging in modern convenience.
From the moment you arrive, the home’s thoughtfully designed landscaping captivates with a granite entrance, armour stone and river rock garden beds, and a custom infinity-edge fireplace set against the backdrop of the lake. The granite patio, newly laid sod, automated irrigation system, and landscape lighting further enhance the estate’s refined appeal.
Step inside, and you’re immediately enveloped in an atmosphere of contemporary elegance. The open-concept living and dining area is designed to maximize natural light and breathtaking vistas, featuring a 20’x6’ window wall with a sliding glass door that opens to a spacious deck with retractable screens, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.
At the heart of the home, the chef’s kitchen is a statement of style and function. A 10-foot waterfall island, oversized Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Wolf induction range, and M Series wall oven set the stage for culinary excellence, while a custom coffee bar with open shelving adds a touch of sophistication.
The primary suite is a private sanctuary accessed through an impressive 4’x8’ wood pocket door. This serene retreat features a spa-inspired ensuite with dual vanities, a well-appointed dressing area with ample closet space, and a sleeping area framed by 15’x5’ windows that capture the tranquil lake views. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a separate utility room offer privacy and functionality.
For the ultimate convenience, the 32’x32’ two-car garage—connected via a covered breezeway—provides ample storage and is EV-ready with a 240-volt charging station and a 22 kW generator, ensuring seamless power for up to a week.
Engineered for sustainability and year-round comfort, this home embodies passive design principles. The rammed earth walls, combined with Rockwool insulation, in-floor heating, and triple-glazed Vetta windows, create a residence that remains warm in the winter, cool in the summer, and remarkably energy-efficient.
Whether you’re seeking a private sanctuary or a year-round residence, this one-of-a-kind eco-luxury retreat offers an unparalleled lifestyle—where modern sophistication meets the untouched beauty of Muskoka.
Jessica and Victoria are incredibly proud to represent this exceptional property and are seeking a buyer who appreciates its seamless integration with nature and the fulfilling lifestyle it offers.
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
- Located on Mary Lake, minutes from Downtown Huntsville, situated in the Gryffin Bluffs enclave
- A wooded and private 3.53-acre property
- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
- open-concept design with a 20’x6’ window capturing expansive views of Mary Lake
- 32’x32’ two-car garage
- A 240-volt charging station that is EV-ready
- 22,000 kv generator
- shared waterfront pavilion and docks 100+ acres of forest trails
LINK TO LISTING:
https://www.muskokarealestatenorth.com/current-real-estate/100-gryffin-bluffs-In
This article is sponsored by the advertiser