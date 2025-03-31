Luxury Rammed Earth Retreat With Panoramic Views Of Mary Lake

Experience the pinnacle of sustainable luxury in this architectural masterpiece, crafted from 29-inch-thick rammed earth walls—a timeless building technique that offers unmatched durability, energy efficiency, and a striking, organic aesthetic. Perfectly positioned within an exclusive enclave just five minutes from Huntsville, this extraordinary residence is designed to embrace breathtaking panoramic views of Mary Lake while seamlessly blending into its natural surroundings.

As part of this intimate estate community, residents enjoy shared access to a waterfront pavilion, private docks with dock slips, and over 100 acres of pristine forest trails—a rare opportunity to connect with nature while indulging in modern convenience.

From the moment you arrive, the home’s thoughtfully designed landscaping captivates with a granite entrance, armour stone and river rock garden beds, and a custom infinity-edge fireplace set against the backdrop of the lake. The granite patio, newly laid sod, automated irrigation system, and landscape lighting further enhance the estate’s refined appeal.

Step inside, and you’re immediately enveloped in an atmosphere of contemporary elegance. The open-concept living and dining area is designed to maximize natural light and breathtaking vistas, featuring a 20’x6’ window wall with a sliding glass door that opens to a spacious deck with retractable screens, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

At the heart of the home, the chef’s kitchen is a statement of style and function. A 10-foot waterfall island, oversized Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Wolf induction range, and M Series wall oven set the stage for culinary excellence, while a custom coffee bar with open shelving adds a touch of sophistication.

The primary suite is a private sanctuary accessed through an impressive 4’x8’ wood pocket door. This serene retreat features a spa-inspired ensuite with dual vanities, a well-appointed dressing area with ample closet space, and a sleeping area framed by 15’x5’ windows that capture the tranquil lake views. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a separate utility room offer privacy and functionality.