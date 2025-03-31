TLDSB Notes Unique Year For Some Employee Salaries In Public Sector Disclosure

The Ontario government has published the 2024 public sector salary disclosure, which makes salaries paid to Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) employees who earned $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year publicly available.

Created in 1996, the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act makes Ontario’s public sector more open and accountable to taxpayers and discloses the names, positions, salaries, and total taxable benefits of employees that fall into this category.

For the 2024 salary disclosure, it should be noted that the majority of the new names of TLDSB employees on the list appear due to the results of two provincial arbitrations impacting employees in the education sector, both involving retroactive payments made within the 2024 taxation year. The first retroactive payment was due to the repeal of Bill 124*, which had limited pay increases for public sector employees. The second retroactive payment was due to a decision on wage increases established as part of the collective bargaining at the provincial level, which were applied to teacher and education worker salaries.

Each year, the number of public sector employees on the salary disclosure list grows as individuals move beyond the $100,000 threshold – a value established in 1996. For 2024, TLDSB has 338 new names on the list making a unique year in reporting salaries.

*Bill 124 was a government Ontario legislation that limited pay increases for public sector employees. It was overturned in a legal case which included a decision that public sector employees were entitled to retroactive payments dating back to when the bill was passed.