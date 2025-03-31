Couchiching OHT Hosts Annual Caregiver Event And Embraces Declaration Of Values

The Couchiching Ontario Health Team (OHT) is excited to host its third Caregiver Appreciation Event at Creative Nomad Studio in Orillia on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. This event is a heartfelt recognition and celebration of the hard work and dedication of caregivers in the Couchiching region.

OHT is pleased to announce that Couchiching Health at Home will be supporting this event by providing support for attendees who may want or need to bring the individuals they care for. This support ensures that all caregivers can participate and enjoy the event without worry.

The event will feature presentations on how to prepare for an appointment, advanced planning, and insights from the Helping Hands organization and the Ontario Caregiver Organization and more! These sessions aim to equip caregivers with valuable knowledge and resources to enhance their caregiving experience.

Join OHT as they honour the invaluable contributions of caregivers and reaffirm their commitment to the values that guide the health care community.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Creative Nomad Studio, Orillia

Register here: Couchiching OHT Third Annual Caregiver Appreciation Event

In addition to this significant event, the Couchiching OHT is proud to announce its commitment to the Patient, Family, and Caregiver Declaration of Values for Ontario. By integrating these values into their operational practices and patient care strategies, OHT aim to enhance the quality of care and ensure a more compassionate, equitable, and patient-centered health care system.

The Declaration of Values emphasizes accountability, empathy, compassion, equity, engagement, respect, and dignity. Couchiching OHT is dedicated to upholding these principles by fostering open communication, individualized care plans, and inclusive policy development that involves patients, families, and caregivers.