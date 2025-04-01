New Path And The MacLaren Art Centre Partner To Support Art Activity And Exhibition For Children’s Mental Health Week

New Path Youth and Family Services (New Path) and the MacLaren Art Centre (MacLaren) are thrilled to announce the commUNITY art project – a series of free, hands-on workshops designed to bring families and youth together through creative expression. Led by regional artist Katherine Fievet, these workshops explore themes of community, hope, growth and transformation, with the colour green as the central theme. The resulting artwork will be showcased at the MacLaren beginning in May, to align with Children’s Mental Health Week, to highlight the power of art in fostering connection and wellbeing.

“At New Path, we are always eager to collaborate with our community to support mental wellness and ensure that families and youth are aware of the free and accredited mental health services available to them,” says Jim Harris, CEO of New Path. “The commUNITY art project provides a wonderful opportunity for families and youth to engage in an activity that fosters mental wellness, and we encourage everyone who can attend to join us in this meaningful experience.”

Art workshop registration is now open for families and youth on the MacLaren website.

Family Workshops: Sunday, April 13 or Sunday, April 20 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm.

Register here: www.maclarenart.com/product/community-special-family-sunday-workshops/

Youth Workshop: Tuesday, April 15 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm

Register here: www.maclarenart.com/product/community-special-youth-workshop/

The commUNITY art opening reception will take place on May 3rd, from 1:00 -3:00 pm with the artwork being displayed at the MacLaren’s PIE Education Centre from May 3 – June 1, 2025.

“The MacLaren is excited to collaborate with New Path to host this series of free workshops for all ages—where participants can create unique artwork that expresses personal narratives of growth, hope and transformation,” says Christina Mancuso, Education Officer at MacLaren Art Centre.