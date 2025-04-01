Muskoka-Wide Fire Danger Rating In Effect April 1 

The Muskoka-wide fire danger rating system is in effect beginning today, April 1 until October 31. Monitored and determined by the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs, in consultation with Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), the rating is verified daily and is determined using the Fire Weather Index (FWI), an internationally used method for determining the risk of fires in open air. The FWI uses factors such as relative humidity, temperature, previous 24-hour rain amount, wind directions and more to determine the risk level.
From April 1 to October 31 recreational open-air fires are permitted between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.in all four of Bracebridge’s fire zones in accordance with the Burning Control By-Law. Daytime burning and slash pile burning is not permitted during this timeframe. When having an open-air fire, please practice safety first.
- Check the fire danger rating before lighting any fire;
- Ensure your fire is at least six metres (20 feet) from any adjacent properties, structures, trees or anything that can burn and is a maximum of 61 cm (two feet) wide;
- Never leave a fire unattended;
- Do not use aerosols or accelerants on a fire, such as gasoline. These substances are unpredictable, can explode and ignite surrounding areas;
- Only dry wood can be burned. Do not burn any grass, yard waste or green wood;
- There must be an immediately accessible and adequate supply of water and tools available to extinguish a fire. Make sure the fire is out completely before leaving the site;
- Keep your distance. Children, pets and adults should stay a safe distance away; and
- In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.