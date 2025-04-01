Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On March 30, 2025 at 10:00 p.m. The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver on King William Street.

The suspect vehicle was quickly located at a residence off of Main Street East. The driver was arrested for impaired operation.

Walter Wensley, 63 years old of Huntsville Ontario has been charged with:

·      Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario on May 6 , 2025.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for 7 days and he received a 90 Administrative Driver’s license Suspension.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

Don’t include drinking in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here