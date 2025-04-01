Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

On March 30, 2025 at 10:00 p.m. The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver on King William Street.

The suspect vehicle was quickly located at a residence off of Main Street East. The driver was arrested for impaired operation.

Walter Wensley, 63 years old of Huntsville Ontario has been charged with:

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario on May 6 , 2025.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for 7 days and he received a 90 Administrative Driver’s license Suspension.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

Don’t include drinking in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!