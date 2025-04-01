Orillia OPP Report Two Impaired Drivers

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Laclie Street in the City of Orillia. Further investigation led to impaired driving related offences.

On March 29, 2025, at approximately 11:17 a.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Laclie Street, in the City of Orillia. After arriving on scene officers were led into an impaired driving investigation where one individual was charged with impaired related charges after administering a breath sample that registered more than five (5) times the legal limit.

As a result, Lauren Knezacek; 26-year-old, from Springwater, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Dangerous Operation

Furthermore, at approximately 1:49 a.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on New Brailey Line, in the Township of Severn. After arriving on scene officers were led into an impaired driving investigation where one individual was charged with impaired related charges. As a result, Brian Medeiros; 26-year-old, from Wasaga Beach, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

