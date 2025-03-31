OPP Looking For Tips After Vehicle Fire In Sunridge

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with a vehicle fire.

On March 30, 2025, at approximately 11:15 p.m., members from the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle fire in a commercial parking lot on Highway 124, Sunridge.

With the assistance of the Sunridge Fire Department, the fire was extinguished on a grey, 2000 Chev GM4 pickup truck.

Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual(s) involved in the vehicle fire.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, security or dash camera footage of the vehicle, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. Ref.# E250384117.