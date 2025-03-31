Muskoka Seniors Marks 35 Years Of Supporting Senior Independence And Well-Being

This year marks a significant milestone for Muskoka Seniors as they celebrate 35 years of supporting local seniors in maintaining their independence and well-being. To commemorate this anniversary, the organization is launching the $35 for 35 Campaign to raise funds for their Meals on Wheels program, which delivers both hot and frozen meals, provides transportation to help seniors access groceries, and offers companionship to ensure seniors across North Muskoka remain nourished, connected, and supported.

Since its founding in 1990, Muskoka Seniors has been committed to providing essential services that have a direct and positive impact on the lives of seniors. With the help of donors, the organization aims to extend its reach to more seniors, particularly those in rural areas who may face increased challenges accessing healthy food and social interaction. A $35 donation, representing $1 for each year Muskoka Seniors has been serving the community, will directly contribute to sustaining and expanding these vital services.

Muskoka Seniors’ Executive Director, Jenn Pfrimmer, emphasizes that their primary mission is to empower seniors to live independently, allowing them to age with dignity and maintain a high quality of life.

“Meals on Wheels has been a lifesaver for me. I look forward to seeing the volunteers each day. It’s the little things, like someone stopping by to check in, that make such a big difference,” shares Marilynne Johns, a local senior and Meals on Wheels recipient.

Muskoka Seniors delivers over 16,000 meals annually, but the demand exceeds current funding. Provincial support covers approximately 7,300 meals, yet there remains a $2.15 shortfall per meal. The $35 for 35 Campaign helps bridge this gap and ensures continued service.

By contributing to the $35 for 35 Campaign, donors provide: