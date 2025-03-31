YMCA Of Simcoe/Muskoka Announces 11th Annual Move To Give Fundraiser

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is pleased to announce that its annual ‘Move to Give’ fundraiser is back for the 11th event this spring.

Through a wide variety of physical activities taken on by participants throughout Simcoe, Muskoka, and Parry Sound, Move to Give sets out to raise the necessary funds to support vital community programs and services offered by the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. Funds raised through Move to Give enable the YMCA to open doors and strengthen the overall health of our communities through programs such as camp, youth leadership, employment and learning services, immigrant services, health and fitness, youth outreach, and more.

The YMCA is hoping to beat last year’s record-breaking total, with the community’s help, explained Jill Tettmann, CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “Last year, our incredible community raised over $130,000 to support critical YMCA programs. This year, we’re challenging our supporters to help us make an even greater impact as we move to give back to our communities, together.”

Move to Give will feature signature events throughout the region in March and April. Everyone is welcome to participate. See the list below for activities and events at your local YMCA centre:

Midland YMCA Pickleball Tournament – March 29th, 9:00am (8:30am registration) Indoor Rubber Duck Race – April 5th, 12:15pm

Collingwood YMCA Y Ride – April 5th, 8:00am-12:00pm

Huntsville YMCA Employment & Learning Services Cycle-a-thon – April 8 th , all day

Wasaga Beach YMCA Exciting In-Centre Fitness Classes – April 7th-12th

Gravenhurst YMCA Aquafit with (non-alcoholic) Swim Up Bar – April 10th, 10:30am

Innisfil YMCA Pickleball Tournament – April 12th, 9:00am (8:30am registration)



Registration for Move to Give is now open at www.MoveToGive.ca. People can sign up as individuals, join a team, or create a team, and fundraise in their community.

The YMCA is also looking for sponsors to support their event. “Sponsorship is a crucial part of making this event a success,” said Kate Meeks, Senior Director of Philanthropy at the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “If your business or organization is looking for a meaningful way to give back to the community, consider joining us as a sponsor. Together, we can continue driving positive change in our local community,” said Meeks.

To register, donate, or support the YMCA’s Move to Give fundraiser, visit their website at www.MoveToGive.ca.