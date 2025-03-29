OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 35 In Algonquin Highlands

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver of a motor vehicle with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

On March 27, 2025, at approximately 12:08 a.m. Haliburton Highlands OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of highway 35 in Algonquin Highlands Township. Officers patrolled the area and located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, the officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Kaleb MARPLE-HUGHES, a 22-year-old from Bobcaygeon has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood concentration (80 plus)

· Driving motor vehicle with open container of alcohol

· Novice Driver BAC above zero

In addition to the charges, the accused was issued a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a future date.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.khcrimestoppers.com. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.