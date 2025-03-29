Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District – Flood Warning

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Flood Warning bulletin is in effect for the Black, Burnt, Magnetawan, Muskoka, and Severn River watersheds in the District until Friday, April 04, 2025.

The Flood Warning will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District, which includes portions of the District Municipality of Muskoka, the Territorial District of Parry Sound, and the County of Haliburton.

Residents should expect water levels to increase: flooding is anticipated to varying degrees as a significant three-day rainfall, freezing rain, snow pellets and snow event moves through the area.

Residents and those visiting the area are advised to be aware of current watershed conditions. Higher than normal water levels and flow conditions are anticipated to develop throughout the area and residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, and exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and streams.

Runoff to local lakes and rivers has increased significantly with recent rainfall, snow melt and warm weather.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is safe ice.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.