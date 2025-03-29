Town Of Bracebridge Appoints New Fire Chief

The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Plested as Director of Emergency Services/Fire Chief, effective Friday, March 28.

Following an extensive recruitment process, Kevin was selected for the role due to his impressive 27-year career in fire services, including 12 years in progressive leadership positions. His wealth of experience, leadership skills, and commitment to public safety make him an exceptional fit to lead the skilled team at the Bracebridge Fire Department.

Kevin joined the Bracebridge Fire Department in 2022 as Fire Prevention Officer where he has successfully developed and led fire safety education campaigns tailored for both rural and urban communities, conducted fire inspections, and collaborated with local organizations to enhance fire prevention efforts, particularly for vulnerable residents. Prior to that, Kevin held several positions with the Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service during his 21-year tenure including Communications Operator, Firefighter, Captain, Training Officer and Fire Prevention Officer.

The Town of Bracebridge extends its congratulations to Chief Kevin Plested and looks forward to his leadership and contributions in keeping the community safe.