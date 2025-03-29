SIU Concludes Investigation Into Man’s Death In Bala

At about 5:50 a.m. on September 29, 2024, two individuals were leaving the premises of the Bala Bay Inn, 3063 Muskoka District Road 169, Bala. They walked eastward towards Muskoka Road 169, and entered onto the roadway intending to cross it.

One of the individuals, a 25-year-old man, was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was being operated by an OPP officer, who was on duty and in transit to a temporary northern assignment.

The officer immediately stopped the vehicle after the collision and ran to render assistance to the man. Paramedics arrived on scene. The man was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased.

On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.