One Arrested, Two People Wanted After Incident In Bracebridge

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking information after two individuals fled from a RIDE program on Tuesday night in Bracebridge.

On March 25, 2025 at 11:00 p.m. officers from the Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team were proactively conducting a RIDE program on Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge. A black Cadillac Escalade came through the check point with three occupants, and when the officer directed the driver to pull to the side of the road for further investigation, the driver accelerated quickly away, travelling westbound toward the town core.

The driver behaviour was concerning and a member of the public called 9-1-1 reporting the very unsafe manoeuvres.

In the interest of public safety, officers disengaged and shortly after located the suspect vehicle in a parking lot at the corner of Wellington Street and Monck Road. One occupant had remained with the suspect vehicle and the two other occupants had fled on foot. Police arrested the occupant of the vehicle, and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of several firearms and ammunition. The OPP K9 unit and members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended and conducted a search; however, the two individuals have not yet been located.

Police have charged 23-year-old Claudia Summer of Winnipeg, Manitoba with the following:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm X 4

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammo

She was held in custody and will appear next in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 28, 2025 for a bail hearing.

The outstanding driver has been identified as 36-year-old Samuel Mckay (see picture), he is a wanted person and is from Winnipeg, Manitoba. The second person is not yet identified and is described as a black male, both individuals were wearing dark clothing. It is believed that they fled toward the area of Wellington Street/Balls Drive in Bracebridge and police are asking anyone with home surveillance systems to check their cameras for possible footage between 11:10 p.m. and the very early morning hours.

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit and Bracebridge OPP officers are continuing the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com, Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous, and therefore will not have to testify in court.