Residents Displaced After Early Morning Apartment Fire In Gravenhurst

The Gravenhurst Fire Department says they received a call for a structure fire at 685 Muskoka Road North at approximately 4:30 am.

Crews from all three stations responded, with a total of 20 firefighters and seven fire apparatus. Upon arrival, flames and smoke were visible from a balcony on the third floor of the structure. Crews worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading.

Fire damage was limited to one apartment and the roof structure components.

“We do not believe the fire to be suspicious and there were no injuries” The Fire Department told Muskoka411.

The building will require an engineer to inspect structural components, as well as inspections of the electrical components and the fire alarm system before the building can be reoccupied.

Muskoka Victim Services is working with the building owners to ensure tenants are taken care of. Crews were on scene for an extended period, assisting residents with the removal of essential items before cleareing the scene around 10:55 am.