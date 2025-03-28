All Lanes Of Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst Have Reopened After Collision

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst closed to allow for highway repairs after a large sinkhole developed.

Just before 2:00 p.m. on March 27, 2025, Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to reports of a large sinkhole on Highway 11 North near Sparrow Lake Route D in Gravenhurst. A number of vehicles had collided with it and sustained damage and one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes of Highway 11 in Gravenhurst have been reopened.