Lottery Ticket Worth $10,000 Unclaimed In Huntsville

There are two weeks left to claim a LOTTARIO prize worth $10,000 from the Saturday, January 23, 2021 LOTTARIO draw. The winning numbers were 6 – 12 – 36 – 39 – 43 – 44 with Bonus Number 23 and the ticket was sold in Huntsville.

Players must match five out of six numbers plus the Bonus Number to win the $10,000 LOTTARIO prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets for winners from home in a number of convenient ways: