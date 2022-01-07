Male Wanted On A Canada Wide Warrant

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Teneal Richards is described as a male black, 28 years of age, 5’10 (178cm), 240 lbs (109kgs) with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.

He is currently serving a Two year and Six (6) month sentence for Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order.

The offender is known to frequent the Niagara Region, Hamilton and Greater Toronto area.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.