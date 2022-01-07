East Region OPP Charge 130 Drivers With Impaired Driving During Festive RIDE

The East Region OPP concluded its annual Festive RIDE campaign on January 2, 2022, having charged 130 drivers with impaired driving.

Over the 46-day campaign, OPP officers worked 24/7, conducting 1,720 RIDE events across East region.

Over and above the charges, officers issued 67 Warn Range suspensions to drivers.

The OPP would like to thank citizens for making 366 calls to police to report suspected impaired drivers during the annual campaign. The OPP also thanks all those who stepped up as designated drivers or took other measures to ensure family and friends did not get behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year on roads, trails and waterways. Citizens are encouraged to continue reporting suspected impaired drivers to police. By doing so, you could be saving a life.

The OPP Festive RIDE Campaign ran from November 18, 2021, to January 2, 2022.