Fire Safety Complaint Leads To $10,000 In Fines For Huntsville Property Owner

A West Elliott Street property owner has pleaded guilty to two counts of Fire Code contraventions under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act in Bracebridge Provincial Offences Court on January 5, 2022.

The individual was fined $7,500 plus court costs for one count of failing to maintain smoke alarms in operating condition and $2,500 plus court costs for a second count of failing to install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms as required.

Charges were filed by the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department following a complaint received about the property in October 2021. The inspection revealed that the property was being used as a rooming house and lacked the necessary fire safety features including working smoke and CO alarms.

“The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department continues to work to reduce fire risk through Fire Prevention and Code Enforcement strategies,” said Fire Chief Rob Collins. “Owners who fail to meet the requirements of the Ontario Fire Code in their rental properties, including the proper installation and maintenance of smoke and CO alarms, will be prosecuted.”

Under the Ontario Fire Code, owners of rental properties must install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and test them annually and after every change in tenancy. Failure to comply with the Ontario Fire Code smoke and carbon monoxide alarm requirements could result in a ticket up to $295 + surcharges or a fine up to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations may be imposed by the court upon conviction of an offence.

Building owners or occupants who have any concerns regarding fire safety are encouraged to contact the Fire Prevention Division of the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department at 705-789-5201.