Lots Of Action At Hands For Autism Awareness Month  

October is Autism Awareness Month in Canda and Hands theFamilyHelpNetwork.ca is here to help foster awareness and understanding and to celebrate the uniqueness of each and every person with autism.

Hands has packed the month of October with a range of events and opportunities aimed at learning and engagement, from seminars and support groups to book reviews, tips, contests and Community Clinic Days.

Check out the calendar for the full range of activities. You can stay up-to-date on all events and activities by following @HandsAutismServices on Facebook. You can also find the latest information about upcoming events, including Community Clinic Days on the Hands website.

“Creating and building awareness about Autism is important. It can be really stressful for new parents if a child is showing signs of Autism or a developmental delay, and some understanding of what is going on and what supports are available can be a big help,” said Paula Barnes, Manager of Autism Services at Hands. “At Hands, we recognize that no two people are the same and each family is unique, so we work to create a personalized plan that meets each individual’s needs and goals. We have been providing Autism services for more than 20 years, so we’ve witnessed how events like Autism Awareness Month help to develop a better understanding of Autism and individuals with Autism.”

Fall Foundational Family Services are now available

The Agency’s fall Foundational Family Services are open for registration. Clinics are now being offered in Parry Sound, Bracebridge, North Bay, and Timmins, with new offerings now available in Mattawa and Pembroke. Hands regularly delivers seminars, clinics, how-to learning series, virtual consultations and support groups across Northern Ontario.​​​​​​​

Families can register for service, and/or simply get answers to their questions by contacting Hands’ Family Services Team at ext. 1333 or autism@handstfhn.ca.