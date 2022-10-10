Gravenhurst Built Heritage Awards 2022

The Gravenhurst Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee (MHC) recently presented the 2022 Built Heritage Awards to four deserving properties in the community.
The Built Heritage Award is a discretionary award presented to the recipient(s) for fostering Gravenhurst’s built heritage through renovation or restoration. Awards are given to outstanding examples based on one or more of the following criteria:
- a recently completed restoration, renovation, or new construction
- materials, colour and execution of the work are aesthetically pleasing
- the design compliments other heritage structures in the neighbourhood or Town
- the work restores a building’s heritage features
- the construction methodology and techniques are of good quality and craftsmanship
Each year a Working Group from the Committee explores Gravenhurst, looking for properties which have been restored with a nod to heritage. There is no formal application process, rather, the Working Group chooses properties they feel best align with the award criteria. These selections are brought forward to the MHC to confirm the decision.
The four properties celebrated in 2002 are:
- 441 Bay Street
- 390 Bay Street
- 490 Farquhar Steet
- 690 Bay Street
The Committee would like to thank all property owners in the community for their appreciation and commitment to preserving historical buildings in Gravenhurst. For more information about the Gravenhurst Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee, please visit www.gravenhurst.ca/committees.