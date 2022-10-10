Gravenhurst Built Heritage Awards 2022

The Gravenhurst Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee (MHC) recently presented the 2022 Built Heritage Awards to four deserving properties in the community.

The Built Heritage Award is a discretionary award presented to the recipient(s) for fostering Gravenhurst’s built heritage through renovation or restoration. Awards are given to outstanding examples based on one or more of the following criteria:

a recently completed restoration, renovation, or new construction

materials, colour and execution of the work are aesthetically pleasing

the design compliments other heritage structures in the neighbourhood or Town

the work restores a building’s heritage features

the construction methodology and techniques are of good quality and craftsmanship

Each year a Working Group from the Committee explores Gravenhurst, looking for properties which have been restored with a nod to heritage. There is no formal application process, rather, the Working Group chooses properties they feel best align with the award criteria. These selections are brought forward to the MHC to confirm the decision.

The four properties celebrated in 2002 are:

441 Bay Street

390 Bay Street

490 Farquhar Steet

690 Bay Street

The Committee would like to thank all property owners in the community for their appreciation and commitment to preserving historical buildings in Gravenhurst. For more information about the Gravenhurst Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee, please visit www.gravenhurst.ca/committees.