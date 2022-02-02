Lost Hiker Located Safe From Moose Woods Recreational Trails

Haliburton Highlands OPP are again reminding participants in winter activities to take precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience after rescuing a person lost on the Moose Woods Recreational Trails.

During the afternoon of January 28, 2022, members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment were called to locate a person who had become lost in the Moose Woods Recreational Trails off Haliburton Lake Road in the Municipality of Dysart et al.

At the time, it was dark and temperatures reached -39 degrees Celsius.

Responding officers were able to locate the individual and utilize OPP resources to safely transport them to the awaiting Haliburton County Paramedic Services (EMS) for treatment.

All winter recreation participants should consider taking the following precautions:

· Plan your route. Never go out alone. Always tell someone your planned destination and your expected time of return.

· Bring a fully charged mobile phone, extra backup battery and/or a satellite-enabled device to use when an area has poor phone reception.

· Consider downloading a geolocation app, such as What3Words. This app will aid first responders in pinpointing your location when you need help: https://what3words.com/how-to-use-the-what3words-app/

· Do not solely rely on technology for navigation – bring a map of the area and a compass.

· Avoid unfamiliar areas at night. If going out at night, bring a flashlight, which can be used to signal your location or identify landmarks around you.

· Check the weather and sunrise/sunset times. Please take into consideration that the temperature drops after dark and familiar landmarks become indistinguishable.

· Dress for the weather and wear proper footwear as the weather can change quickly.

· Be prepared and bring items such as water, snacks, matches, a first-aid kit, flashlight and extra gloves, socks and other warm clothing.

· Always have a means to start a fire.

· If you become lost, remain in place, seek shelter and stay warm.

· Use caution on frozen bodies of water and remember that no ice is safe ice.

· If you choose to go out on the ice, carry safety equipment, such as icepicks and throw ropes for self-rescue or to aid others. The response time from emergency personnel may be prolonged due to the vastness of Haliburton County.

Learn more about cold water and ice safety at www.lifesavingsociety.com/water-safety/cold-water-and-ice.aspx.