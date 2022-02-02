Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Weather advisory continued weather advisory for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Hazards:

Snow, with total accumulations of 10 to 20 cm by Thursday morning.

Reduced visibilities due to snow.

Timing:

This morning through Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Rain showers will transition to snow this morning. Snow is expected to continue through tonight before easing by Thursday morning. There is still some uncertainty regarding additional snowfall amounts on Thursday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.