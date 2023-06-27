Localized Heavy Rainfall With 30 to 50 mm Possible Today

Special weather statement issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Halton – Peel,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Current details:

Localized heavy rainfall possible.

Hazard:

Localized heavy rainfall with 30 to 50 mm possible.

Timing:

Today.

Discussion:

Slow-moving showers or thunderstorms are expected today across the region and some areas may receive significant rainfall amounts.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.