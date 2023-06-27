Township Of Muskoka Lakes To Host Short Term Rental Open Houses

As part of Council’s exploration of potential options to regulate short term rentals in Muskoka Lakes, the Township is hosting two Open Houses to share information and hear the community’s thoughts about this initiative.

A virtual information session will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Registration information for this virtual information session is required and can be completed on Event Brite.

The second session will be held in-person on Tuesday July 18, 2023, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Port Carling Community Centre.

Each Open House will begin with a brief presentation, followed by an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide their feedback regarding short term rentals.

In addition to these Open Houses, the community is encouraged to visit the Short Term Rental properties page on www.engagemuskokalakes.ca and provide their thoughts through the online survey.