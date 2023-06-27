Huntsville Women’s Soccer League Update For Week Six

Huntsville Women’s Soccer League continued their spirited play during Week 6 of the schedule.

The SportLab lined up admirably against a determined Cottage Country Flowers team. The Sportlab fought valiantly but eventually were no match for the always organized Cottage Country Flowers squad going down to defeat by a final score of 4-0.

Muskoka Tea Company faced Kim O’Grady Chestnut Park Real Estate in what was a match that was not reflective of the final tally. Kim O’Grady seemingly cruised to a 7-1 victory, but in reality could not be further from the truth. Muskoka Tea Company battled shorthanded to the end of the match, and should be commended for their effort, in the face of a difficult circumstance.

Week 6 ‘Player of the Match’ awards were presented to Bailey Payne, Sarah Webster, Brianne Zylstra and Lynn Hunter.

Conroy Park in Huntsville is the setting for next Monday, evening’s exciting action.