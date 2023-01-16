Local Real Estate Brokerage Invests In Community’s Health

RE/MAX Right Move is making a difference by improving surgical, emergency & critical care at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The outstanding team of community-based Realtors at RE/MAX Right Move brokerage has invested $12,650 in equipment for Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. With this donation, the Hospital will purchase C02 Monitors for their surgical department.

“C02 Monitors are a real-time indication of how well a patient is ventilating during surgery and are critical to ensuring patient safety during surgical procedures”, said Dr. Lindsay Alston, Chief of Staff at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The monitors are used in the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Operating Rooms for scheduled and emergency surgeries.

C02 Monitors track the levels of carbon dioxide between a patient’s exhaled breath and the anesthesia administration devices. C02 Monitor’s also help to detect and prevent hypoxia, low levels of oxygen in body tissue, during surgeries.

“These monitors will allow our surgical staff to focus on the task at hand and ensure patient safety during procedures”, Dr. Alston said. “This investment by Re/Max [Right Move] helps us provide safe, effective healthcare to our region.”

Re/Max Right Move chose to give to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital to support regional healthcare and make a tangible impact within the community.

“We’re a community-focused brokerage,” said Daniel Stoutt, a Broker at Re/Max Right Move. “Investing in the Hospital is a way for us to invest in the health of our community.”

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital relies on gifts from the community to help purchase essential equipment, like C02 Monitors, and provide excellent healthcare services.

Donations to Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation can be made in person at 146 Mississaga street West, by calling 705-325-6464, or online through the Soldiers’ Foundation’s website.