Bracebridge OPP Investigate Fatal Collision On Winhara Rd At Ecclestone Dr.

Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Bracebridge Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle rear end collision involving a pick up truck and a van that occurred on Winhara Road at Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge at 1:40 p.m. Monday.

One person was trapped and had to be rescued by the fire department.

It was reported that three people were injured and taken to hospital. One person that was transported to hospital was deceased.

The name of the person has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team. All lanes have re-opened.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.