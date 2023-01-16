Two Separate Collisions Result In Charges From Killaloe OPP

The Killaloe OPP recently investigated two separate collisions leading to charges.

On January 9, 2023, shortly after 2 p.m., OPP Killaloe officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving two sport utility vehicles (SUV) on 60 Highway near McNee Drive in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

Both SUVs were travelling westbound on 60 Hwy when one SUV struck the other while passing. As a result of police investigation, a 22-year-old driver from Ottawa was charged with fail to turn out to left to avoid a collision.

The defendant was issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. There were no injuries, and no tow was required.

On January 10, 2023, just before 2 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving two passenger cars on 60 Highway near Mintha Street in the Township of Madawaska Valley. The 35-year-old driver of one of the passenger cars was attempting to negotiate a turn and was struck by the oncoming westbound passenger car driven by a 73-year-old driver from Barry’s Bay. As a result of police investigation, a 35-year-old driver from Navan was charged with failing to yield.

The defendant was issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. There were no injuries reported. One tow was required.