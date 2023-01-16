Prepare For Freezing Rain Expected Tuesday Morning

Freezing rain warning issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

City of Hamilton,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Current details:

Freezing rain expected Tuesday morning.

Hazard:

Freezing rain.

Ice accretion up to a few millimetres is possible on untreated surfaces.

Timing:

Tuesday morning.

Discussion:

A period of freezing rain is expected beginning early Tuesday morning. A few millimetres of ice accretion is possible on some surfaces. Freezing rain is expected to change over to light rain by late Tuesday morning or early afternoon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.