Working Together In Muskoka For A Stale Early Education System

The District Municipality of Muskoka’s Community and Planning Services Department is partnering with all 47 of Ontario’s Early Years and Child Care Service System Managers, to launch a province-wide marketing campaign. The campaign, which launches today, is aimed at generating an increased understanding of, and support for, Ontario’s licensed child care sector. “We know that quality early learning is the foundation for lifelong learning and successful life trajectories” said Arfona Zwiers, Commissioner of Community and Planning Services with the District.

“Access to high quality licensed child care and early learning programs is important to children, families, and communities” said Heather Elliott, Director of Children’s Services with the District. “Registered Early Childhood Educators (RECE’s) are required to have a complex understanding of child development and provide rich, meaningful educational experiences for all children and families. RECE’s are the foundation of licensed child care which gives parents/caregivers the opportunity to work and support their families. By supporting RECE’s we are also supporting optimal child development outcomes, economic recovery/growth and workforce success, especially for women.”

The goal of the campaign is to increase public awareness and provide key facts to ensure the province is able to maintain a stable early education system that is equitably available, accessible and affordable.

Quality child care supports the economy

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted child care as an essential service, that had to be sustained for emergency services to be offered throughout the pandemic. Quality licensed child care will continue to play an important role in helping families and the economy rebound from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quality child care is important for a child’s development and future success

High-quality licensed child care provides Ontario’s children with safe, responsive, and caring interactions that helps children develop vital skills and build a strong foundation for their wellbeing and continued development to grow into healthy and productive adults.

Early Childhood Educators are essential for quality child care.

Registered Early Childhood Educators (RECEs) are trained professionals with expertise in child development who are a key element of quality child care. These professionals must be recognized, valued, and fairly compensated for the important they role play in the lives of children, families, and communities at large. All communities need sufficient qualified and engaged Registered Early Childhood Educators to perform and deliver child care’s evidence-based early learning and child care benefits.

“Our hope is that our community will learn more about the importance of high-quality early learning and licensed child care and advocate for ways to sustain the sector and acknowledge the invaluable role RECE’s play in our community” said Elliott.

Learn more about the campaign at www.muskoka.on.ca/ontarioearlyyears.