Community Review: Parks, Open Space And Recreation Strategy Plan

The Township of Lake of Bays is inviting members of the community to provide feedback on a draft strategy for open spaces, recreation facilities, and programs. The consultant team working on the project has developed recommendations for how to best use parks, open spaces, and other recreational facilities in the municipality.

The goal of the project is to gather input from stakeholders to help shape the future of park planning, facility redevelopment, facility expansion, partnership development and the delivery of programs, events and services in the municipality. By viewing the draft recommendations and providing comments, individuals can help shape the final strategy and ensure that it reflects the needs and desires of the community.

The feedback form for this draft plan is open until January 31, 2023. To view the plan and share your feedback visit lakeofbays.on.ca/StrategicParksPlan